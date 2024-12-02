Yapital launches a business app

The Yapital-Business-App generates a unique QR code on the display of the business device. The customer scans the QR code using the Yapital app on their smartphone and with one click on Confirm, the transaction is completed.

Retailers and service providers have to register with Yapital and install the application on their mobile terminals.

The app is available for iOS, with plans to be made available also for Windows and Android operating systems.

In recent news, German store of digital lifestyle products GRAVIS has entered a partnership with Yapital, to upgrade its payment processes and integrate Yapital in H1 2014.