Yapital integrates BLE technology to enable offline payment

The communication with the point of sale in order to fulfill the payment is powered by POSCard, a development of POS and EFT solution provider POSPartner, a strategic partner of Yapital. With BLE technology, a wireless connection is created between the smartphone and the point of sale, which enables customers to make payments using the Yapital app even in places where there is no mobile network coverage.

In recent news, Yapital and Katag, a fashion service provider, have entered into a strategic partnership.