Yapital extends m-payment deal with CinemaxX

The final technical integration comes only weeks after the initial cooperation announcement. Movie lovers can now pay for their entire cinema experience, including tickets, snacks and drinks, with the Yapital app on their mobile phones.

After registration, Yapital users scan a QR code with the Yapital app and click on Confirm to receive their tickets, snacks and drinks at CinemaxX. The smartphone not only helps users find the right movie or get directions to the cinema, but since it´s always within reach, it has now also become a convenient way to pay. Furthermore, Yapital users can send each other money in real time at no extra charge.

Yapital is a European cashless cross-channel payment service across all channels including stationary, mobile and online as well as via invoice. Yapital was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Otto-Group. Yapital is licensed as an electronic money institution in Luxembourg.