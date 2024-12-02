Yapital expands mobile payment for ecommerce

These partnerships are aimed at online retailers, who can now add Yapital as a mobile payment solution to their mix of payment options. Yapital has relied on the expertise of the global player Computop (PSP). The cooperation with heidelpay alone enabled 1,600 new merchants to accept Yapital. The payment service provider will adapt their shop plug-ins for Magento, Oxid and Shopware for Yapital in the near future.

Besides the standardised integration via existing interfaces, retailers also can choose from a number of other benefits, such as real-time transactions. Multi-channel retailers can choose from a payment solution that works across all channels and therefore supports the cross-channel shopping experience for consumers. In addition to interfaces via service providers, Yapital offers web shop owners direct integration as well as custom plug-ins for 17 different shop systems.