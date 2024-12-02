Yapital and Ingenico partner for cross-channel payments

The cooperation covers the integration of the Yapital solution into Ingenico payment services ecommerce platform as well as into the in-store processing platform.

Yapital is a European, cashless cross-channel payment solution operating across all channels for in-store, mobile, online and by invoice. Following online registration, the user can make payments, send and receive money with Yapital across all channels.

Yapital was established in 2011 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Otto Group. Yapital Financial AG is licensed in Luxembourg as an electronic money institution.

Ingenico Payment Services provides ecommerce, multi-channel, financial and marketing solutions and it helps merchants manage, collect and secure their payments. Ingenico Payment Services is part of the Ingenico Group.