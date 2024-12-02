Yandex.Money rolls out online payment app Yandex.Gas

The app is already available in LUKOIL gas stations in Moscow and in the nearest future it will be supported at all 2250 gas stations of the LUKOIL network in Russia. According to the data provided by Autostat, LUKOIL stations are used for filling up by 46.2% of Russian drivers. Further on, the service will be available at other gas stations.

The application is integrated with a geolocation feature which shows the closest gas station. The driver needs to select the pump number, the amount of fuel or the sum one would like to fill up for. Payment can be made with Yandex.Money e-wallet or by Mastercard. The app can remember the card data, which means there’s no need to enter the data manually every time. The service is commission-free. Moreover, the LUKOIL loyalty cards can be added to the application in order to accumulate points online.

In 2018, the gas company plans to enrich the list of available payment methods with other options, such as bank cards of other payment systems and Apple Pay contactless payments. In addition, there will be a special Yandex.Gas API that will allow any gas station network to connect to the application on their own, with no need to update or replace software or cash registers in each separate gas station. The fuel pumps at the stations will be gradually equipped with QR-codes, so drivers won’t have to specify stations and pumps numbers manually and will only need to scan a QR-code.