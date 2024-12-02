Yandex.Money releases study on online payment behaviour of customers

The average payment amount made from an iOS smartphone or tablet is 21% more than from Android platforms. However, on average, Android users make four more payments per year than iOS users. On the other hand, Android users are more likely to pay for computer games via e-wallet than iOS users (20% vs 17% of all Yandex.Money e-wallet users). 40% of online payments for users of either system are money transfers. In terms of share of spending, iOS and Android users both spend 20% of their online budgets on money transfers.

Users that have an outstanding loan spend 16% less online than those who have no loans. However, they still complete the same number of transactions. And 40% of each category of user prefers paying online by e-wallet. In addition, 20% of every group of users’ share of transactions through Yandex.Money is made up of money transfers.

Women make online payments 1.5 times as often as men. Women also make larger purchases online --- 15% more than men --- and are more likely to do their shopping at night (55% and 46% of transactions, respectively). Transfers are more popular among women than men (money transfers make up 23% and 19% of all online transactions, respectively).

Both categories of users make purchases using their Yandex.Money cards more often than bank cards linked to their e-wallet --- women make 5% and 12%, respectively, and men 6% and 12%. All other payments are made directly via their e-wallet balance.

Money transfers are the most popular among office workers (42%), followed by students (40%), and, finally, unemployed (37%).