Yandex.Money distributes Nintendo Switch games in Russia

The e-payment service has made available on its website such games as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 1-2-Switch, Snipperclips: Cut it out – together.

Before this distribution agreement (the first such one in Russia), digital content for Switch could only be purchased on the Nintendo online store.

Yandex.Money has been the official Nintendo distributor since 2014, selling games for 3DS and Wii U with exclusive discounts. Similarly, the service offers up tp 12% discounts on Nintendo Switch digital content.

Game aficionados from Russia and neighbouring countries (including Turkey) may settle their purchases using their Yandex.Money e-wallet, bank cards or online banking with major Russian banks.

The Nintendo Switch console went on sale on March 3. It combines capabilities of both home and portable platforms: the console can be either plugged into a TV or used as a handheld with its own touch screen.

More than 3,000 digital products are available for purchase on Yandex.Money’s website, including PC and console games, payment codes and other. The company plans to make available up to 5,000 games by the end of the year, including 400 games for Nintendo consoles.

In 2016, Russia’s gaming market was worth USD 1.4 billion – up from some USD 1 billion in 2015 –making it the 11th largest market in the world and the largest one in Central and Eastern Europe.