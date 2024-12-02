Yandex.Money distributes Blizzard Entertainment virtual cards in Russia

The cards provide players with cash balance codes that can be activated on Blizzard’s online Battle.net gaming platform. The codes will grant different monetary values to the players´ Battle.net balances, which are redeemable for any product or service available on Battle.net. Gamers can top up their own Battle.net balances, or give the code to a friend.

The virtual cards can be purchased directly on Yandex.Money’s website. Users may purchase the Blizzard Entertainment cards using their Yandex.Money e-wallet or any bank card. The cards will be available to the 25 million people who use Yandex.Money e-wallet, as well as those who aren’t registered for the service. Soon, users can purchase Blizzard’s cards via Tinkoff.ru.