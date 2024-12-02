Yandex.Money, CS-Cart launch Merchium cloud solution for online stores creation

Merchium allows customers to create an online store. The website can be launched as a new website or integrated into an already existing one.

Moreover, customers can open stores on social networks by adding the app with all the necessary options, such as a catalogue of goods, shopping cart, customer account to a specific page (eg. Facebook or VKontakte). Creating and hosting a resource on Merchium is free-of-charge.

Yandex.Money’s payment solution is already integrated with Merchium. The solution allows stores to accept payments using common methods in Russia and the CIS: Yandex.Money Wallet and WebMoney Purse, Visa/VisaElectron, MasterCard and Maestro bank cards, mobile phone balances and cash via over 170,000 payment kiosk and retail locations all over Russia.

The platform is also integrated with other Yandex services. For example, users can upload the store’s catalogue of goods to Yandex.Market and mark customer pick-up points on Yandex.Maps.

Vladimir Kalynyak, general director of Simtech, has informed that Merchium runs on the CS-Cart design system, offers the CS-Cart functionality and is based on clod technologies. CS-Cart system, in turn, serves as the basis for over 35,000 global online stores.

The Yandex.Money payment solution for merchants allows online stores to accept bank cards, e-wallets, and cash via payment kiosks. Currently, over 65,000 online stores use Yandex.Money’s payment solution.

Simtech is an ecommerce software company which was founded in 2006. Among the company’s developments is the system of online store creation and management CS-Cart, the platform for marketplace launches Multi-Vendor, the mobile commerce platform Twigmo and the cloud search technology for online stores Searchanise.