Yandex.Money becomes payment operator for JD.com

The deal was struck on 18 June, 2015. Now JD.com customers can pay for purchases from their Yandex.Money e-wallets or with bank cards linked to their e-wallets. In the near future, Yandex Payment Solution will support payments via the online banking systems of Sberbank, Alfa-Bank, and Promsvyazbank for shoppers on JD.com.

JD.com came to Russia mid-year, 2015. This trading platform offers its customers a wide variety of goods---from mobile phones to spare car parts – and it is constantly growing. Before their launch in Russia, JD.com only accepted bank cards or PayPal payments.

Yandex.Money is currently strengthening its partnership with Chinese online stores. In 2014, Yandex Payment Solution started offering its services to over fifty large and medium Chinese online platforms. Their yearly sales volumes via Yandex Payment Solution have grown sevenfold. The Chinese sales platforms receive one-third of total funds received by online stores through Yandex Payment Solution.

Russians have recently become more and more interested in Chinese online stores. In 2014, customers placed an average of four orders at Chinese online stores. In 2015, that number rose to five. All in all, the number of payments made on Chinese websites via Yandex Payment Solution increased elevenfold for the period from June to August, 2015, compared to the same period in 2014.