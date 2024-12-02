Yandex.Checkout to strengthen collaboration with Chinese online retailers

Yandex.Checkout will provide many payment options for GearBest customers. Online shoppers can now pay for their orders via e-wallets, direct debit with Sberbank Online or Alfa Bank as well as by cash using one of the 250 thousand payment kiosks throughout Russia.

GearBest.com offers its customers a wide variety of goods, ?from smartphones and various electronics to toys and sportswear?, and it’s constantly growing. Mobile phones, electronic cigarettes and ‘smart’ watches are said to be most popular products among the website shoppers. Customers spend an average of USD 20 for a purchase at a time. The online store is already available in more than 100 countries. GearBest.com came to Russia this June 2016 and Russia is now considered one of the most important markets for the company’s business development.

Cross-border ecommerce in Russia is booming. In 2016, according to Association of Russian Internet Companies latest study, the e-com cross-border market grew by 37% reaching RUB 143 million, with Chinese goods making 90% of all goods ordered in foreign online stores.

Yandex.Checkout is currently expanding its collaboration with Chinese online stores. Being the leading payment service provider in Russia and the CIS, Yandex.Checkout offers its services to over seventy large and medium Chinese online platforms, including AliExpress, JD.com, TradeEase, LightInTheBox, LeEco and many more.

Yandex.Checkout has recently studied how Russians are shopping in Chinese online stores and noticed a significant rise in their popularity throughout a year. In 2016, the number of customers who place orders at Chinese online stores grew by 50%. This year the number of payments made on Chinese sites via Yandex.Checkout increased by 64% while the number of purchases increased by 40%.