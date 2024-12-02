Yandex.Checkout to provide newsletter payments

Consumers will be provided the possibility to purchase via a payment button directly on an email. The service is suitable also for companies that do not have a website.

Newsletters with the payment button can be sent to customers at any time via a computer or smartphone, while payments history can be found in the merchant’s personal dashboard at Yandex.Checkout.

Email newsletters use Yandex Smart Checkout technology that allows merchants to decide customer’s preferred payment methods and provide a fast payment process.