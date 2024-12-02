Yandex.Checkout integrates new payments platform

The platform is based on an API that helps merchants set up online payments with bank cards, e-wallets, direct carrier billing, online banking and via Apple Pay (coming soon). The API also enables merchants to use Yandex.Checkout’ bank cards linking, payment hold, refunds or online cash registers support. Any company can activate all payment methods and functions at once, or select only some of them. The activation can be processed according to a single technical protocol.

The company has also introduced a new tool aimed at helping online stores and other services attract new customers and increase sales. Companies need to upload an offer to Yandex.Checkout which will be shown to the user once they pay via Yandex.Checkout at any other online marketplace. The offers are sorted depending on user’s personal preferences, using machine learning technology. The store pays a fee to the company only if the customer visits their website and uses the offer; there’s no fee for any customer returns after that.

Moreover, Yandex.Checkout clients can now access payment statistics for any period from their dashboard. Total revenue data, sales data, and the average receipt statistics will be useful in basic accounting management or evaluation of marketing campaigns effectiveness. Refunds statistics will help evaluate the quality of production and suppliers.