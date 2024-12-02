Yandex.Checkout enables online stores to accept payments via live chat

Many online stores already have live chat support available to visitors on their websites. Now, if customers would like to make an order after consulting with a support agent, they can initiate the payment process right from the chat window. In the chat window, the support agent sends the customer information about the order and a “Checkout” button appears to redirect the buyer to a payment page.

The new Yandex.Checkout option is based on JivoSite, a chat-platform provider that serves over 145,000 stores and, on average, live chat sessions increase sales on 10% at least. To get access to payments via live chats, online merchants can simply enable the option inside their Yandex.Checkout accounts. Payments through Yandex.Checkout are integrated in live chats through the checkout platform, which allows merchant websites to determine the preferred payment method of a customer, selecting among bank cards, e-wallet services, and online banking systems.

To select a user’s preferred payment method, Yandex.Checkout uses many different parameters including the user’s past payment methods and common payment methods used at the given store. With this payment solution, merchants from all over the world can start accepting payments from Russian consumers by the methods that are most popular among residents of Russia: bank cards, e-wallets, cell phones, and cash via mobile retailers or payment kiosks (over 250 thousand cash-acceptance points all over the country).

Currently, more than 76,000 online stores in Russia and CIS countries use Yandex.Checkout. Yandex.Checkout was launched by Yandex.Money in 2013. Yandex.Money is the joint venture of a search engine Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX), and Sberbank, the largest bank in Russia. Yandex.Money also offers consumers many methods of paying online on its own website and mobile app. The service hosts about 25 million user accounts with about 15,000 new accounts opened daily.