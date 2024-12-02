Yandex.Checkout, Alfa Bank offer new payment solution for merchants

Customers can transfer money for a purchase through a reply on a USSD-message they receive from the bank.



To make a payment users will have to choose on an online store a payment method via Alfa-Bank and put a mobile phone number or login and password from Alfa-Bank services they are already registered in. Next, a USSD-message will be delivered where a user can specify an account and confirm a payment.

A new option is available for all merchants, including foreign ones, who uses Yandex.Checkout to accept payments from Russian customers. Alfa Lightning is available for 4.5 million users from other Alfa-Bank services since 2015.