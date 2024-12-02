Yahoo re-launches its ecommerce platform

According to Amit Kumar, head of Yahoo Small Business, the new platform is a re-invented version of the Yahoo service that began in 1998.

Customers can visit the Yahoo Stores website and select themes from a variety of templates to sell on websites and mobile devices.

The move can help Yahoo regain a foothold in online retailing in a market expected to grow to USD 304 billion in 2014, according to the research company eMarketer. The report reveals that mobile commerce (or sales via mobile devices) will represent around 1.2 % of online sales for 2014.