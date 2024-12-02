Yahoo India, Flipkart join forces for co-branded website

The initiative enables users to get one step access to the Flipkart shopping website, while simultaneously consuming news and content spread across the Yahoo network. The Yahoo-Flipkart co-branded site appears as a shopping tab on the Yahoo India homepage. It allows its users to directly explore more than 20 million products available on Flipkart, including electronics, apparel, books, home furnishings and kitchen and large appliances. The website is also been released for smartphones and tablets.

In recent news, Euronet Worldwide, a global electronic payments provider and distributor, has joined forces with Flipkart to distribute Flipkart digital gift codes across the country.