Yahoo Hong Kong launches Hong Kong-Taiwan cross border ecommerce platform

Via the platform, the first group of more than one hundred Taiwan brands accredited with the MIT (Made in Taiwan) in categories ranging from food to fashion and to beauty and cosmetics, will enter Hong Kongmarket, marking the first step forward for the company to create the largest cross-border ecommerce network, mumbrella.asia reports. As its next step, the company is going to bring Hong Kong’s most popular products to Taiwan.

Over 100 Taiwanese Brands will Soon be Available on Yahoo Hong Kong. Of the more than a hundred Taiwan e-merchants joining the Yahoo Hong Kong ecommerce platform, all are 100% original, MIT Smile Logo-accredited brands, including the Taiwanese local brands popular with Hong Kong people, such as Dr. Morita, known as the facial mask expert, and Taiwan’sfamous pineapple cake brand “SunnyHills”, and other famous brands selling meat jerky, tea leaves and noodles.

The e-merchants crossing the border to Hong Kong with Yahoo will receive all-round cross-border one-stop merchant solutions from Yahoo Taiwan and Yahoo Hong Kong, the ecommerce leaders of both places. These range from a special starter package to support for logistics, cash flow and store operations and management, offering detailed guidance to help their brand to take the initial step in cross-border e-commerce, and satisfying the expectations of the online shoppers in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Mr. Jacky Wang,Vice President, E-Commerce Group, Yahoo Taiwan & Hong Kong, analysed some factors in the decision to create the Hong Kong-Taiwan cross-border online buying opportunity: Hong Kong and Taiwan’s e-shoppers have similar online shopping behavior, e.g. over 70% of the population in both places use mobile devices for online shopping, and there is a growing trend in all age groups toward using mobile devices for online shopping. The online buying items of Hong Kong and Taiwan are similar. E-shoppers from both places like buying trendy clothing, mobile accessories and stationery online.

Hong Kong online buyers believe that Taiwanese product quality and prices are attractive, and Taiwanese products are ranked among the top five in Hong Kong people’s online purchases. Taiwanese online buyers think that Yahoo Hong Kong is the most reliable and trustworthy e-commerce platform. Hong Kong enjoys a zero-tariff advantage, so Taiwan e-merchants can lower the cost of cross-border trading, the source cites.