Yacht Base secures Bitcoin payments through Bitpay

Once a vessel is chosen, Yacht Base sends an invoice with a link that allows the client to remit payment.

In operation since 2002, Yacht Base offers more than 3,500 individual vessels for hire including sailboats, motor boars, catamarans and gulets.

BitPay is a payment service provider specializing in ecommerce, B2B, and enterprise solutions for digital currencies. BitPay offers tools to accept Bitcoin payments online or in person, with the option to receive the funds as a bank direct deposit.

In recent news, BitPay, a Bitcoin-based payment gateway, has teamed up with Hester Street Fair, an US-based outdoor marketplace, where many of the vendors have started accepting Bitcoin to cater to the younger demographic that attends the fair.