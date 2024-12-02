Yaap launches Yaap Money mobile app

In order to send and receive money, users of the app don’t need to know bank details, but only the mobile number, Facebook username or Twitter username of the person they would like to exchange money with.

Yaap money is a service aimed at consumers, regardless of their bank or mobile phone operator, and all thats required is to have the mobile app installed and to link it to a credit card.

In recent news, Yaap has launched a mobile commerce platform that enables consumers to access merchant offers on their mobile device and then redeem them by paying for a purchase with a pre-linked debit or credit card.