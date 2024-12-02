Yaap launches m-commerce platform in Spain

Currently, the platform, dubbed Yaap Shopping, includes 200 participating businesses.

On the customer side, they are required to download the mobile app and link their debit and credit card details (Visa or MasterCard). They can then access two types of offer. Direct discounts are available across a merchant’s inventory and are applied when a customer makes an in-store purchase using any of the payment cards they have linked to their Yaap app. Product offers apply to particular products and must be purchased using the Yaap mobile app. Once the purchase has been made, the shopper can then collect the item from their local store.

Yaap technology has been integrated into Banco Santander and CaixaBank point-of-sale terminals across Spain. This upgrade enables the cloud-based Yaap engine to link the credit or debit card used by the shopper with relevant offers and apply the correct discount at the checkout.