Xsolla teams up with CCP Games to add new online payment methods

Xsolla and CCP expect to make the new billing options available to players in the summer of 2014, starting in Russia.

CCP is an independent developer of multiplayer games and the creator of the science-fiction game EVE.

Xsolla specializes in online games, providing in-game payment solutions for global reach. Xsolla partners with over 600 payment service providers offering credit and prepaid cards, mobile payments, SMS, e-wallets, cash and e-cash or payment kiosks.