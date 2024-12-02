XpressBuy launches on four ecommerce platforms

All four new XpressBuy partners benefit from a decisive tool that enables their customers to bolster their ecommerce strategy via the ability to dynamically activate commerce experiences anywhere.

XpressBuy is a commerce platform powering buy buttons and minimizing friction for consumers to purchase at the moment of interest. For retailers, XpressBuy is a layer on their existing e-commerce and m-commerce engines. XpressBuy’s secure cloud architecture supports massive operational scale and enriches the overall value of a merchant’s ecommerce and m-commerce technology investment.