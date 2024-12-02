Xpressbees India raises USD 12 mln to boost domestic deliveries

FirstCry had started logistics business in 2012 when it decided to start express deliveries of its products, and then forayed into third party logistics (3PL) at the beginning of 2015. The business has been built by Firstcry founders Supam Maheshwari and Amitava Saha.

The company was spun off as BusyBees in September 2015. Owned by Busybees Logistics Solutions, Xpressbees claims to have scaled to over 1,00,000 deliveries per day on just USD 5 million in funding,