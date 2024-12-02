Xpress Money partners Safaricom to boost mobile remittances in Kenya

This partnership is set to further boost the mobile wallet concept championed by Safaricom, enabling Xpress Money customers to receive money in Kenya.

The M-Pesa service on Xpress Money channels is set to be a phased rollout; countries to go live in the first phase include UK, UAE, KSA and Qatar. In the subsequent phases the service is set to go live from other countries under the Xpress Money network, and the rollout is expected to conclude by the end of 2014.

M-Pesa has over 15 million subscribers in Kenya. Xpress Money has over 170,000 locations across 150 countries across the globe and caters to customers looking to transfer money back home. Xpress Moneys international remittances on M-Pesa channels are set to be enabled by HomeSend - a BICS service based on technology of eServGlobal, its strategic business partner.

In recent news, Xpress Money has entered a strategic partnership with UAE-based business house Emirates India International Exchange to provide remittance services to expatriates residing in the country.