Xpress Money partners Lycamoney in the UK

The collaboration is set to expand Xpress Moneys presence in UK, where customers are set to be able to send money home using Lycamoneys locations.

Lycamobile Group has a number of brands under its corporate umbrella including its flagship mobile brand Lycamobile, which currently operates in 17 markets, as well as Lycatalk, Lycamoney and Lycafly. Lycamobile has approximately 10,000 hotspots in the UK and the company plans to transfer these to Lycamoney hotspots in the near future.

Xpress Money currently operates in approximately 150 countries in five continents.

In recent news, Xpress Money has joined forces with Kenyan mobile network operator Safaricom to provide money transfer services on the latters M-Pesa platform in Kenya.