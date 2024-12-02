Xpress Money, MTN to provide mobile remittances in Ghana

Xpress Money customers remitting to Ghana will now be able to transfer money into the mobile wallets of registered MTN Mobile Money users in the country.

The mobile wallet service to Ghana will be launched from UAE, KSA, Kuwait and Qatar in the GCC.Apart from the GCC, the service will also go live from countries such as Jordan, Australia, UK, US, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Malta, Nigeria and Italy.

Xpress Money will look to expand this mobile wallet service for Ghana from other countries in its network, by the end of 2015. The global money transfer operator had launched a similar service in Kenya in 2014, in association with M-Pesa.

As part of the service, a customer can send up to USD 1500 in a month and up to USD 500 can be sent per transaction. To make use of the mobile wallet service, beneficiaries in Ghana need to be registered with MTN Mobile Money service. Beneficiaries do not require a bank account in Ghana to receive money. The money is transferred directly onto the Mobile Money wallet.

Mobile Money is an enhanced way of performing cash transactions using a mobile phone. MTN Mobile Money was launched in Ghana in July 2009 in partnership with 10 banks. Funds in the MTN Mobile Wallet can be used to transfer money, top up MTN airtime, pay bills (DStv, ECG, MTN Post Paid Bills), pay for airline tickets, pay insurance premiums as well as pay for other goods and services.