Xoom launches money transfer service to Vietnam

This bank deposit service allows Vietnamese Americans to send money online to any Vietnamese Dong checking account in Vietnam. With the addition of Vietnam, Xooms money transfer services have reached 31 countries worldwide.

Xoom enables Vietnamese immigrants to send money from their computer, tablet or mobile phone directly to a checking account in Vietnam. Recipients can access their Vietnamese Dong from their bank accounts without risk of keeping money at home or carrying it in the street.

In recent news, Xoom Corporation has teamed up with Bayad Center, an over-the-counter multiple bills payment center in the Philippines, to provide international money transfer services at Bayad Center locations throughout the Philippines.