Xoom launches money transfer service to Pakistan

Xoom has partnered with financial institution Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to provide deposits to HBL accounts in Pakistan. With the addition of Pakistan, Xoom’s money transfer services now reach 32 countries worldwide.

Xoom enables Pakistani immigrants to send money from their computer, tablet or mobile phone. When paying with their bank account, customers can send up to USD 1,000 for USD 4.99, and transfers are fee-free for transactions over USD 1,000. Customers can also download Xoom’s app for Android and iOS mobile devices to send money on the go.

Xoom is a digital money transfer provider that enables consumers in the US to send money and pay bills around the world using their mobile phone, tablet or computer.

In recent news, Xoom has revealed plans to incorporate Apple’s Touch ID technology into their mobile money transfers application.