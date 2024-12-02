Xoom launches cross-border bill payment platform

Xoom Bill Pay has launched with cross-border bill pay to Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic. Xoom Bill Pay allows customers to pay electricity, telephone, internet, cable, water and gas bills, from their mobile phone, tablet or computer.

Currently, the service will facilitate payments to utility providers in each country, including CFE, the energy provider in Mexico, TELMEX, telephone provider in Mexico, and the CDEEE Group of Energy Companies, the energy provider in the Dominican Republic.

In 2015, Xoom plans to roll out bill pay services to other Xoom countries, including the Philippines, India, Vietnam, Panama and countries in South America.

Xoom is a digital money transfer provider that enables consumers in the US to send money and pay bills around the world using their mobile phone, tablet or computer.