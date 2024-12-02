Xignite, 21 innovators to launch the #FintechRevolution API Ecosystem

The #FintechRevolution API Ecosystem is being spearheaded by Xignite and membership is open to financial technology vendors, data providers, service providers and accelerators. Founding members are 21 vendors that provide workflow, analytics and data APIs, including Yodlee, Stocktwits, Tradier and Nasdaq and fintech accelerators including Level39 and ValueStream. Member companies are working together to promote the development of fintech APIs through sharing research and data, marketing best practices and joint events.

APIs from #FintechRevolution API Ecosystem members are listed in an integrated API Catalog, powered by Xignite, which provides developers with access to a variety of APIs. All listed APIs are vetted for usability and simplicity and all support and sales staff from all member firms are trained on their functionality.

Fintech is currently experiencing significant growth. Investment globally has tripled, growing to over USD 12 billion in 2014, according to a study by Accenture. A new de-facto ecosystem, made of interlocking APIs and services that are used to power a new generation of financial applications, is developing. The common benefits of APIs are simplification, automation, creation of a rich user experience, and a dramatically lower cost structure for the industry. The #FintechRevolution Ecosystem is a formalization of that ecosystem that allows users to take advantage of the best fintech APIs available while helping member firms collaborate and grow.

The founding members of the #FintechRevolution API Ecosystem include the following firms:

Workflow APIs

• Advisor Software - Portfolio Management APIs

• ChartIQ - HTML5 Charting APIs

• EdgeLab – Risk, Valuation and Optimization APIs

• Planwise – Financial Planning APIs

• QuantConnect – Algorithmic Trading APIs

• Tradier – Trading and Execution APIs

Analytics APIs

• AutoChartist – Technical Analysis APIs

• TipRanks – Analyst Performance Rankings APIs

• Insight 360 - Environmental, Social and Governance APIs

• PsychSignal – Trader Mood Data APIs

• Vetr – Crowdsourced Equity Ratings APIs

Data APIs

• Estimize – Crowdsourced Earnings Estimates APIs

• Nasdaq – Real–time and Historical U.S. Equities Trade and Quote APIs

• Streamdata.io – Real-Time Web Streaming APIs

• StockTwits – Investor Social Data APIs

• SR Labs – Ultra Low Latency APIs

• Yodlee – Account Aggregation APIs

• Xignite – Market Data APIs

Incubators

• Draper University – Silicon Valley

• ValueStream – New York City

• Fintech Sandbox – Boston

• Level39 – London