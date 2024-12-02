Xiaomi to develop in-house ecommerce business model in India

The ecommerce business model is aimed at the companys smartphones and other devices in India, techtree.com reports. Being the worlds third-largest smartphone maker, Xiaomi has found the Indian market to be potential for its growth and thus the company is actively considering investing in a few startup technology companies to develop an ecosystem in the electronic commerce industry.

Xiaomi is one of the top angel investors in China having already invested in over 20 startups in the domestic market. The companys sales come mainly from its portal Mi.com and channel partners Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal. Xiaomi has setup its research and development center recently in Bengaluru, place which is considered for further investment.

Also, Foxconns manufacturing unit at a leased facility in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh is estimated to produce around 10,000 smartphones every day for Xiaomi. Now, with its plans to develop its ecommerce business model, the company is planning to expand its exclusive sales and service network.