Xiaomi to boost contactless payments in China

Customers can now make contactless payments for public transportation in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangdong, Suzhou and Wuhan.

Xiaomi already started trialling public transit payment earlier this year in Shanghai and Shenzhen, based on local reports.

Getting phones to work with public transport payment can be tricky due to different standards maintained by various NFC chip makers.

Xiaomi signed up China UnionPay to ensure it has the best possible coverage in the country. UnionPay reported five million contactless point-of-sale terminals in China.

Additionally, at launch, Mi Pay will support credit cards from 20 banks in the country, including major banks like the Bank of China and China Construction Bank.