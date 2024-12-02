Xiaomi, MobiKwik to roll out one-touch payments for MIUI 8

When users running MIUI 8 on their smartphones receive a message telling them that a particular bill is due to be paid, the MIUI interface adds a little button labeled Recharge Now under the SMS. Tapping on the button will take users straight to their MobiKwik wallets, from where users can authenticate the payment.

The statement added that Xiaomi device users will gain access to this feature when they upgrade to MIUI 8. Additionally, new users will receive a 50 percent cashback on their first recharge, while existing users would be entitled to a 10 percent cashback for the first recharge of the month.

In addition, Xiaomi releases the MIUI for certain supported devices. Once MIUI 8 starts being rolled out for Xiaomi users, one can expect the supported devices to gain access to the UI and as a result MobiKwiks one-touch payments option.

During the global launch Xiaomi announced that MIUI 8 would be coming to the following Xiaomi devices: Xiaomi Mi 2, Xiaomi Mi 2s, Xiaomi Mi 3, Xiaomi Mi 4, Xiaomi Mi 4c, Xiaomi Mi 4s, Xiaomi Mi 5, Xiaomi Redmi Note and Xiaomi Redmi Note 3.