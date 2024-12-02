Xiaomi is bound to launch retail stores due to ongoing competition

Te company is planning to open more than 1.000 retail stores in the next few years. The intention is to fill them with at least 40 different Xiaomi products, yahoo.com reports. Xiaomi will also open up to 300 retail stores in smaller Chinese cities, where online shopping is less popular.

This shift to retail sales in China is a departure from Xiaomi’s current online-only strategy, and may be a response to global competitors such as Huawei, along with manufacturers Oppo and Vivo. The latter pair have apparently knocked Xiaomi out of the top five on the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer list, due to selling hardware online, offline, and internationally.