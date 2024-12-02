Xiaomi confirms deal with UnionPay in launching mobile payments in China

According to the OEM, the deal will see the former put up a mobile payment service that will work with the company’s set of mobile devices.

Xiaomi will call its mobile payment system Quick Pass. With the service, users of Xiaomi handsets in China will be able to make mobile payments at any NFC-supported point-of-sale terminal. This will mean that users must, first of all, link their cards to the said Quick Pass account.

There is no official date of when this new Quick Pass service will be availed to the public.