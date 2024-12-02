Xiaomi, Alibaba partner for wearable payments, to challenge Apple Watch

Xiaomi and Ant Financial, an Alibaba affiliate which includes Chinese online payment service Alipay, will enable the Alipay Wallet mobile app to link with Xiaomis Mi Band smart fitness bracelet. That will enable users to make payments without the need for passwords.

The Alipay-Mi Band link will be made available on the current version of Alipay Wallet for Google Android mobile operating system, which runs on handsets including those of Xiaomi. The next version will be compatible with Apple iOS.