Xendpay launches mobile wallet service

Following the launch, Xendpay customers are able to transfer money directly to mobile wallets of family and friends.

The service is available to send money to 5 countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria and Philippines.

Xendpay is owned and operated by the Rational Group, which also includes RationalFX, who are authorised by a UK Government Agency (the Financial Conduct Authority) as a payments institution. Xendpay has a global presence, providing worldwide money transfer services and support in a number of languages.