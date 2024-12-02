XE.com and Currency Cloud enter strategic alliance

XEMT combines XE’s user experience and Currency Cloud’s international payments engine to offer businesses the ability to transfer funds globally with a money transfer service.

XE plans to launch XEMT as a beta service in the UK before the end of 2014.

According to a global survey conducted by XE, 57% of customers in the UK listed transparency of fees as one of their biggest concerns when transferring money. Worldwide, the top three money transfer issues identified by customers were competitive exchange rates (73%), speed of transfers (51%), and transparency (50%).

Currency Cloud provides international payments as a cloud-based service. It is built for companies, such as payments service providers, banks, and remittance and foreign exchange specialists, which need to provide international payments services to their customers.

XE.com is a Canadian company focused on global commerce. The company serves over 23 million unique visitors each month with tools and services including the XE Currency Converter, market analysis, and the XE Currency App.