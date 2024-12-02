Xbox One foray into TV ecommerce with PowaTag integration

Xbox One has thus launched The Mall with the ambitious goal to rid shoppers of the nightmare of long queues and busy shopping centres. The shopping experience is now available to Xbox One users and it allows them to select a garment and try it on through Microsoft’s Kinect motion tracking camera and The Mall’s virtual wardrobe technology. Afterwards, they can purchase it in just a few taps with the PowaTag app. The mobile payment app links the credit card and shipping details to the product on screen, allowing for a one-touch purchase. The platform completes the purchase using pre-entered information, meaning shoppers will not have to fill out long forms using their Xbox One controller each time they make a purchase. The app is available for available for both Android and iOS systems.

The Mall is going live in the US with a number of brands, picked for their suitability for users, including SoccerPro, Style PB, Grayers and Go2Games, with a host of new brands coming online over the coming months.

The Mall is being launched by Microsoft Ventures alumni Von Bismark, a UK-based company and a Microsoft Ventures Alumni. It was founded in 2012 to bring more physical ecommerce experiences to online shoppers via the living room TV, the Xbox One becoming the first device of the new undertaking.