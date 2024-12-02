WorldRemit, Xpress Money launch instant money transfers to Indonesia

Through Xpress Money’s agent partner network, WorldRemit customers will be able to make secure, instant money transfers to be collected at over 11,000 cash pickup locations at Bank Rakyat branches, one of the largest banks in the country.

Remittances play an important role in Indonesia’s economy – the country received almost USD 10 billion in remittances in 2015, according to the World Bank. With the WorldRemit app or website, customers send more than 500,000 transfers every month to more than 125 destinations.

Xpress Money is an instant money transfer companies, present in 160 countries through 180,000 cash payout locations across the globe. It has regional offices in 25 countries including UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Philippines, UAE and India, amongst others. Xpress Money offers convenient services to its customers globally, which include Cash Payouts, Account Credits, Remit Card or ATM, Mobile Wallets and Door Delivery Services.