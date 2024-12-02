WorldRemit, VTNetwork enter mobile money transfer deal in Nigeria

Following the collaboration, VTN VCASH subscribers in Nigeria will soon be able to receive money transfers directly into their mobile wallet and bank account from over 50 countries and territories around the world through this partnership.

Customers can use WorldRemit on their computer, smartphone or tablet. For those receiving money, WorldRemit provides a range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile money, and mobile airtime top-up. The service is available in 50 countries and sends to more than 110 receive markets.

In recent news, WorldRemit has raised USD 100 million in a Series B funding round led by Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV) investor, with participation from existing investor Accel Partners.