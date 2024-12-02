WorldRemit, Steward Bank team up for online transfer services in Zimbabwe

Customers of WorldRemit will now be able to make use of cash pick-up services at thirteen Steward Bank locations in ten different cities.

This development complements the existing options and ensures that they have access to pay-out options, which include money transfers to EcoCash mobile wallet and airtime top-up in addition to bank deposit and cash pick-up.

According to the World Bank, USD 519 billion of remittance payments were made in 2012, of which USD 2.1 billion are estimated to have been sent to Zimbabwe.

WorldRemit is a global online money transfer business. Migrants and expats from 34 countries can make online payments to families and friends in over 100 destinations. Senders can make payments online, through smartphones or tablets, by debit or credit card, or via bank transfer. Recipients can get paid via bank deposit, direct transfers to mobile wallets, cash pickup or delivery, or airtime top-up for their mobile phones.

Econet Wireless Global has operations and business interests, in more than 17 countries around the world, including Zimbabwe.