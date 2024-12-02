WorldRemit provides mobile money in Uganda

The mobile wallet service enables recipients to receive money on their mobile phones via MTN Mobile Money. Once they have the money, customers can use their mobile wallets for a number of things, such as paying utility bills, buying airtime or withdrawing cash from authorised agents.

Founded in 2009, WorldRemit has partnered with international banks, mobile operator hubs and mobile money transfer networks including M-PESA, as well as an array of local money transfer networks. With WorldRemit, migrants and expats from 34 countries can make online payments to families and friends in approximately 100 destinations. WorldRemit provides a number of options to send and receive payments. Senders can make payments online, through smartphones or tablets, by debit or credit card, or via bank transfer. Recipients can get paid via bank deposit, direct transfers to mobile wallets, cash pickup or delivery, or airtime top-up for their mobile phones.

In recent news, WorldRemit has closed a USD 40 million investment from Accel Partners, a global investment company.