WorldRemit partnership with JMMB Money Transfer makes bank transfers possible to Jamaica

WorldRemit customers can now send money to all bank accounts in Jamaica via JMMB Money Transfer, using the WorldRemit app or website. Funds can be accessed on the same day for transactions completed by 3pm and within 24 hours for all other transactions.

Nearly 1 million Jamaicans currently live abroad – with over 700,000 in the US and 130,000 in Canada. As a result, remittances play a vital role in the Caribbean nation’s economy – the country received almost USD 2.4 billion in remittances in 2015, according to the World Bank. Globally, WorldRemit customers send 600,000 transfers every month to over 140 destinations.