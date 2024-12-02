WorldRemit, MTN agreement on Mobile Money programme

MTN Mobile Money is part of MTN’s service offering and the partnership with WorldRemit develops the operator’s position in cross border remittances. MTN Mobile Money enables users to perform local and international money transfers, make utility payments, save money in their interest bearing mobile wallets, purchase airtime and access a range of mobile financial products.

MTN Mobile Money is currently used by 22.2 million customers in 16 countries across Africa, such as Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Congo, (Cyprus), Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Republic, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Uganda and Zambia. More than 50% of all WorldRemit transfers to Africa are received in Mobile Money accounts or as mobile airtime top-ups.

MTN’s operations in Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia will be added to WorldRemit’s list of mobile recipient options, with additional countries following in the near future.