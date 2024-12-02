WorldRemit launches transfers to Zantel EzyPesa in Tanzania

The addition of EzyPesa means that WorldRemit now provides transfers to two of Tanzania’s four mobile money services. Customers can also send money to friends and family using Tigo Pesa.

Tanzania is one of nine countries in the world where mobile money accounts outnumber bank accounts.

WorldRemit is an online service that allows people to send money to friends and family in other countries. Customers can use WorldRemit anywhere, anytime on their computer, smartphone or tablet.

In recent news, WorldRemit has started enabling customers in Taiwan to send mobile recharge to friends and family overseas.