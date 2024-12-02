WorldRemit launches online money transfer in Hong Kong

Via the service, customers are able to send money to friends and family worldwide, using a mobile phone, tablet or computer. This service is an addition to the existing airtime top-up for mobile phones. Payments can be made using a debit or credit card and the money can be received as cash, or sent to mobile phones and bank accounts.

Hong Kong customers sent USD 607 million in remittances overseas in 2012, according to the World Bank and WorldRemits service offers a new solution for those who have been travelling to and from agent locations to conduct transactions.

WorldRemit is a global online money transfer business. Migrants and expats from 35 countries can make online payments to families and friends in over 100 destinations. Ii is headquartered in London, UK, and has regional offices in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.