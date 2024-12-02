WorldRemit launches money transfers to Pakistan

Customers in 52 countries can now send money transfers from the WorldRemit app to all bank accounts in Pakistan. The State Bank of Pakistan has found that Pakistanis living overseas sent remittances amounting to USD 13.3 billion in Q1 - Q3 2014-2015, a year on year increase of 15%.

WorldRemit launches its new Pakistan service in the middle of the Eid ul Adha festival, when remittances to the country traditionally surge. Remittances play an essential role in alleviating poverty and increasing economic growth in countries such as Pakistan. In February, 2015, WorldRemit received a USD 100 million investment round led by Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV).